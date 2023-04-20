Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Housein Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 14,153
For sale wooden house with a plot of 0.49 ha 7 km from Novogrudka to ag. Koshelevo, by car 5…

