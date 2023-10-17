Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Karelichy District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Karelichy District, Belarus

2 room apartment in Cyryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment in ag. Tsirin, near the Zamkovo-park complex « World…
€6,632

