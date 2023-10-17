Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karelichy District, Belarus

House with furniture in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a residential building of 1992 built in Polonaya Korelichsky district. The house is…
€6,159
House with furniture in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
For sale Agroestate, which merged comfort, stylistic unity and modern technologies. Everythi…
€180,018
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 km from the town of. World and « World Cast…
€189,493
House in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Selling a house in the village of Berezhno by the Neman River. The house has two rooms spaci…
€9,475
2 room apartment in Cyryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment in ag. Tsirin, near the Zamkovo-park complex « World…
€6,632
House with furniture, with garage, with garden in Malušyčy, Belarus
House with furniture, with garage, with garden
Malušyčy, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A solid, strong house with a farm on the edge of the village in a quiet place, away from nei…
€5,685
2 room house with garage, with basement, with parking in Karelichy, Belarus
2 room house with garage, with basement, with parking
Karelichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Brick house for sale at.pags. Korelichi. The house is on one floor with the possibility of o…
€20,844

