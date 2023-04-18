Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Karelichy District
  5. Karelichy

Residential properties for sale in Karelichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Karelichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Karelichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 20,138
2 room housein Karelichy, Belarus
2 room house
Karelichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,138
Brick house for sale at.pags. Korelichi. The house is on one floor with the possibility of o…
Housein Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
60 m²
€ 19,680
Capital for sale & nbsp; one-story house (walls - timber, lined with a wagon) in the village…
