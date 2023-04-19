Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kapyl District
  5. Kapylski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kapylski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Maza, Belarus
House
Maza, Belarus
58 m²
€ 6,378
Selling a house in ag. The mother of Kopylsky district, built in 1966. From g. The dust is 2…
Housein Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
104 m²
€ 13,667

Properties features in Kapylski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir