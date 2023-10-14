Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Kapyĺ
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kapyĺ, Belarus

House with garden in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House with garden
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 76 m²
One-storey log house! Address: Kopyl, Proletarskaya str. ാそ House, which has not only an at…
€33,199
House with garage in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House with garage
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy three-room house in Kopyl!  Address: Kopyl. Rucheyovaya str ⁇ ҡBeautiful three-room ho…
€25,208
House with furniture, with garden, with gazebo in Kapyĺ, Belarus
House with furniture, with garden, with gazebo
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Area 354 m²
€90,274
