Apartments for sale in Kapyl District, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with garage, with appliances, with basement in Kapyĺ, Belarus
3 room apartment with garage, with appliances, with basement
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
€31,220
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement in Timkovichi, Belarus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement
Timkovichi, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
Four bedroom apartment in a house in ag. Timkovichi Address: ah. Timkovichi, st. Anniversary…
€18,884

Properties features in Kapyl District, Belarus

