  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kapyl District

Residential properties for sale in Kapyl District, Belarus

Hrozauski sielski Saviet
2
Kapylski sielski Saviet
2
Cimkavicki sielski Saviet
1
5 properties total found
House in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 10,724
Cozy and comfortable house for sale in Zagorovshchina 15 km from. Slutsk in the Slutsk direc…
House in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,625
Sale of the house at the Minsk region, Kopylsky district, Grozovsky s / s, d. Zagorovshchina…
House in Maza, Belarus
House
Maza, Belarus
58 m²
€ 6,308
Selling a house in ag. The mother of Kopylsky district, built in 1966. From g. The dust is 2…
House in Rudnaje, Belarus
House
Rudnaje, Belarus
63 m²
€ 3,154
House for sale in d. Ore Kopylsky district of the Minsk region! A large plot of 25 acres is…
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
104 m²
€ 13,518

Properties features in Kapyl District, Belarus

