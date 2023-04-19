Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Byerazino District
  5. Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
Price on request
Housein Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,289
Sale of the house on the banks of the Berezina river in the village of Brodets Area 45.4 / 2…

