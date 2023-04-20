Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Buda-Kashalyova District
  5. Kamunarauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 room apartmentin Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,223

