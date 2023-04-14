Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Kalodishchy
128
16 properties total found
Housein Juchnauka, Belarus
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 243,396
STOP You don't need to look for anything else A solid new house 15 km from Minsk * Moscow di…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 90,482
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 185,488
Housein Juchnauka, Belarus
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 244,301
Modern monumental 2-storey house with a base, built of red brick, with a total area of 207.4…
Cottagein Juchnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
184 m²
€ 176,439
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
176 m²
€ 78,719
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 207,203
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
189 m²
€ 44,788
Cottagein Juchnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 298,590
Energy efficient, modern, cottage with a canopy, terrace - 207 m2 on snb, + detached guest h…
Housein Juchnauka, Belarus
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
155 m²
€ 190,012
The house is not big, but & nbsp; cozy! Two entrances / exits to the house, two verandas - o…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
197 m²
€ 208,108
For sale an excellent premium cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in ag.Kolodishchi, st.Gar…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
197 m²
€ 208,108
An excellent premium cottage with a land plot of 11 acres for the years, Sadovaya St., Mosco…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 31,669
Paradise corner! This is a Separate Section, in the 2-storey 4-apartment House & nbsp; like …
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
Price on request
I will For Sale to cottage and ag. Kolodishch and the Minsk district and Moscow e.g. and 8.…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
551 m²
€ 416,216
Urgently. Sell the cottage, good and cozy, ag. Wells, st. Ilyinskaya. Friendly neighbors 3 l…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 162,867
A beautiful country house for sale in a unique place in a pine forest with centuries-old pin…

