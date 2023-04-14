Belarus
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
Cottages for sale in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 271,445
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
238 m²
€ 352,879
A virtual tour on a PC to watch here The cottage in two levels with a total area of SNB 377 …
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
€ 140,066
House for sale 2021 built in ST Yasnaya Polyana 18 km from MKAD. The foundation is a insulat…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
€ 149,295
House for sale in Ag Kolodishchi 2 ( polygon ). The house is located on a plot of 15 acres. …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
Price on request
We bring to your attention a beautiful cottage in the Moscow direction in the village of Kol…
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 60,532
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
315 m²
€ 221,680
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 185,488
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 176,440
Stylish, modern cottage - in the style of chalets. He is in a.g. Kolodishchi st. Silve…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
274 m²
€ 248,825
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
239 m²
€ 298,590
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
332 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
130 m²
€ 268,731
Cottage for sale in a.g. Kolodishchi 8 km from MKAD Moscow direction In which h…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 180,059
For sale a two-story cottage in a picturesque place of ag. Kolodishchi, Minsk di…
Cottage
Sucharukija, Belarus
190 m²
€ 104,959
Cottage in p. Dry-handed, next to Minsk. Moscow direction. Plot of 12 acres, flat. Mo…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
140 m²
€ 352,879
New stylish cottage in the village of Kolodishchi. Comfortable and functional design of the …
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 90,482
For sale cottage 15 minutes drive from Minsk! A comfortable two-level house with a total are…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 113,102
A spacious unfinished cottage of 399.71 m2 is for sale in a very successful place of the agr…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
230 m²
€ 248,825
A beautiful suburban mansion of 100% readiness with furniture with centuries-old trees is fo…
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
185 m²
€ 208,108
A new beautiful energy-efficient modern cottage is for sale near the Glebkovsky Biosphere Re…
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 524,794
Premium house for sale in the cottage village of Lipovaya Koloda. A rectangular plot located…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
215 m²
€ 244,301
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
246 m²
€ 298,590
Near Minsk, in the agricultural town of Kolodishchi, a solid cottage in the style of a…
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
343 m²
€ 380,024
House for sale in a closed elite cottage village of Yasnaya Polyana! We offer to purchase a …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
302 m²
€ 289,541
Good day ! A solid cottage for five bedrooms is for sale, which is located in the agricultur…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
€ 96,363
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
170 m²
€ 192,726
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 339,307
Cottage
Staryna, Belarus
201 m²
€ 244,301
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
193 m²
€ 221,680
1
2
3
4
