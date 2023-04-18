Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Housein Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
99 m²
€ 25,630
For sale a cozy house suitable for year-round living in the village. Repish  ( Chervens…
Housein Nataljeusk, Belarus
House
Nataljeusk, Belarus
99 m²
€ 43,937
Housein Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
Price on request
A cozy new house for sale in a picturesque place in the village of Medvednya. & Nbsp; Minsk …
Housein Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
Price on request
Housein Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 38,445
Selling a house, d. Medvednya, Chervensky district, Mogilevsky for example., 62 km from MKAD…

Properties features in Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus

