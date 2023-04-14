Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus

7 properties total found
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 185,488
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
176 m²
€ 78,719
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 207,203
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
197 m²
€ 208,108
For sale an excellent premium cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in ag.Kolodishchi, st.Gar…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
197 m²
€ 208,108
An excellent premium cottage with a land plot of 11 acres for the years, Sadovaya St., Mosco…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
Price on request
I will For Sale to cottage and ag. Kolodishch and the Minsk district and Moscow e.g. and 8.…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
551 m²
€ 416,216
Urgently. Sell the cottage, good and cozy, ag. Wells, st. Ilyinskaya. Friendly neighbors 3 l…
