Houses for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus

Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 268,731
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 271,445
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
60 m²
€ 45,150
Luxurious townhouse with repair in ag. The colodists! Address: ah. Refrigerators, per. East …
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 45,150
House for sale in a magical place of ag. The colodists! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, st. Pushki…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
129 m²
€ 58,723
House for sale in green! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, st. Chapaeva ⁇ 知 About your future hom…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
€ 149,295
House for sale in Ag Kolodishchi 2 ( polygon ). The house is located on a plot of 15 acres. …
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
219 m²
€ 298,590
For sale elite private house in ag. Coolers, on Solnechnaya Street, 28. Picturesque natural …
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
129 m²
€ 167,301
Sale of the house of the village of Kolodishchi, 83 The house is block, surrounded by a bric…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
Price on request
We bring to your attention a beautiful cottage in the Moscow direction in the village of Kol…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
273 m²
€ 180,873
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
315 m²
€ 221,680
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 54,199
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 185,488
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
201 m²
€ 153,819
For sale a two-story house in a picturesque place of ag. Kolodishchi, Minsk district, M…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 176,440
Stylish, modern cottage - in the style of chalets.  He is in a.g. Kolodishchi st. Silve…
Townhousein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodishchy, Belarus
180 m²
€ 190,012
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
274 m²
€ 248,825
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
104 m²
€ 90,391
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
119 m²
€ 75,100
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
163 m²
€ 190,012
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
239 m²
€ 298,590
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
332 m²
Price on request
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
130 m²
€ 268,731
Cottage for sale in a.g. Kolodishchi 8 km from MKAD Moscow direction    In which h…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 135,723
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 54,018
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 180,059
  For sale a two-story cottage in a picturesque place of ag. Kolodishchi, Minsk di…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
191 m²
€ 99,530
For sale 2-storey residential building ( 65% of readiness ) with a plot of 15 acres in an en…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
140 m²
€ 352,879
New stylish cottage in the village of Kolodishchi. Comfortable and functional design of the …
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
189 m²
€ 117,536
Canned building, two-story house, with good layout and stylish architectural solution of the…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 113,102
A spacious unfinished cottage of 399.71 m2 is for sale in a very successful place of the agr…
