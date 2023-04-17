Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

Kalinkavichy
7
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 23,670
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,835
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 26,401
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 24,580
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,184
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,042
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,387

