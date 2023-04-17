Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Kalinkavichy District

Residential properties for sale in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

Kalinkavichy
10
10 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 23,670
Housein Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
59 m²
€ 20,939
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,835
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 26,401
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 24,580
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,184
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,042
Cottagein Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
232 m²
€ 172,970
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,387
Housein Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
113 m²
€ 59,174

Properties features in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

