Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Kadzinski sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
For sale cottage in the village of Lubuzh. Total area of 350 square meters, residential 140 …
€56,124

Properties features in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir