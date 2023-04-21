Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Jzufouski sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 22,794
For sale a country house in ST "Tractor-Colonels". The house is log-shaped, surrounded …
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 36,470
Wonderful country house for sale in ST & quot; Romodnik Solomorechensky & quot; convenient d…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
400 m²
€ 164,022
House for sale! In a cottage building in the village of Maslovichi. 18km from MKAD! Myadel d…

Properties features in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir