Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Jzufouski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 52,881
We will help you profitably sell your property for the purchase of this property. Real Estat…
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
208 m²
€ 50,146
House for sale with a fate of 13.57 hundred. in S / T Chernitsa, Minsk region ( 17 km from M…
Cottage in Juzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Juzufova, Belarus
186 m²
€ 109,409
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 50,146
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 40,937
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 80,233
The author’s prestigious cottage ( suburban house ) from the premium brick is sold 100% read…
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 173,231
Cottage-release in a picturesque place near the forest and pond 2 x floor block house, with …
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
310 m²
€ 54,705
For sale a two-story cottage with a well-groomed plot in ST & laquo; Kalezea & raquo; & nbsp…

Properties features in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir