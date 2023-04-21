Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Jzufouski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

41 property total found
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 17,232
House with a plot of 16 acres 23 km from Minsk Address: Shepeli, st. New   ➜ have house…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 40,117
House for sale in d. Bald Mountain, steam. Central, 31 km from MKAD in the Myadel direction.…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
18 m²
€ 8,206
For sale in the Garden Partnership Romashka Solomorechenskaya. 12 km from Minsk on a good ro…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 20,788
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 32,732
Cozy two-story cottage for sale! Address: ST Berozka-1998 ⁇ 知 About your future home: - L…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
26 m²
€ 16,047
For sale a house with a plot of land of 17.2 acres in PNV. The width of the plot is 20m, the…
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 52,881
We will help you profitably sell your property for the purchase of this property. Real Estat…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 15,864
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 9,026
For sale is in a picturesque forest place in ST « Yasnaya RADUGA », 25 km from MKAD, Myadel …
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
310 m²
€ 63,731
New cottage in the garden partnership of Vodolya-2010. In a spacious house at a high quality…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 19,147
For sale is a country house with an attic floor of 66.7 m2 and a bathhouse in Minsk, 15 km f…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 53,793
The house is located 25 km from MKAD in the Myadel direction, in a picturesque place near th…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 31,911
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
208 m²
€ 50,146
House for sale with a fate of 13.57 hundred. in S / T Chernitsa, Minsk region ( 17 km from M…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 34,555
Pliny the Elder claimed: « House – this is where your heart is ... » It is difficult to disa…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 50,966
For sale of excellent cottages in S / T "Belarus". The house is located on a plot of 10 acre…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
147 m²
€ 154,084
Cottage in Juzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Juzufova, Belarus
186 m²
€ 109,409
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 50,146
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 40,937
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,968
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 22,794
For sale a country house in ST "Tractor-Colonels". The house is log-shaped, surrounded …
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
11 m²
€ 14,770
The flat area of 9.90 acres near the forest. Clean, fertile land, adequate neighbors. G…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 34,646
The garden house in the garden partnership built from the new beam is lined with brick, plas…
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 80,233
The author’s prestigious cottage ( suburban house ) from the premium brick is sold 100% read…
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 80,233
The author’s prestigious cottage ( suburban house ) from premium brick is sold 100% ready wi…
Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 173,231
Cottage-release in a picturesque place near the forest and pond 2 x floor block house, with …
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 15,408
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 123,085
House in Kamsamoliec, Belarus
House
Kamsamoliec, Belarus
€ 45,496

Properties features in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir