  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Staryya Darohi District
  5. Jazylski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,934
Three bedroom apartment for sale. Need reconstruction. & Nbsp; Local sewerage. Gas brought t…

