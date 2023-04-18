Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Jarominski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Jarominski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Jaromina, Belarus
House
Jaromina, Belarus
88 m²
€ 20,028
Housein Jaromina, Belarus
House
Jaromina, Belarus
94 m²
€ 7,283
Sale of a share! in a residential building. The house has gas heating, water supply, sewage …
Housein Jaromina, Belarus
House
Jaromina, Belarus
83 m²
€ 35,504
Spacious house in an agricultural town with developed infrastructure and located within the …
Housein Jaromina, Belarus
House
Jaromina, Belarus
163 m²
€ 72,830
I'll sell the house, ag. Eremino, Gomel district, Pukhovichskoye, for example, 300 km from t…

Properties features in Jarominski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir