Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Januskavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
144 m²
€ 23,670
Housein Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 4,552
For sale plot with a small wooden cottage in the Madel direction. House from the log house, …
Housein Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 8,831
Housein Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 40,967
New house in the village. Khoruzhintsy 27 km from MKAD, Myadelskoye e.g. Logoisky district H…
Housein Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 15,449
Housein Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 15,476
I will For Sale to giving and of Yanushkovichi and Logoysky district and of Myadelskoye e.g…

Properties features in Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir