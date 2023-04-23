Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Rasony District
Jankavicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Jankavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
82 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 83,810
House
Laktysy, Belarus
51 m²
€ 2,073
Lot 6870. On sale is a house in the village of Nachsky s / s, on the left bank of the Lan Ri…
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 180,147
Dynamic sale. Active negotiations. No nuances
House
Kobryn, Belarus
154 m²
€ 58,577
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 23,431
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
61 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 17,213
Share ( 3/8 ) in a two-room apartment, g. Brest, st. Moscow, 2007, 9/9 b / w frame + block, …
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 35,146
For sale 2 x bedroom apartment in the city center for withdrawal to non-residential fu…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
234 m²
€ 446,087
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany: & nbsp; Level 2, built in 20…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
24/25 Floor
€ 65,417
Apartment in the house « Berlin » in the residential quarter « Western Europe ». The deadlin…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
10/14 Floor
€ 58,397
For sale 2-room apartment in Vesnyanka on Lesya Ukrainka street. The apartment is currently …
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 43,257
For sale 3 bedroom apartment of improved layout in a brick house at Ostrovsky 36. The apartm…
House
Rakaw, Belarus
104 m²
€ 54,071
