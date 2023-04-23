Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Rasony District
  5. Jankavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Jankavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 83,810
House in Laktysy, Belarus
House
Laktysy, Belarus
51 m²
€ 2,073
Lot 6870. On sale is a house in the village of Nachsky s / s, on the left bank of the Lan Ri…
House in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 180,147
Dynamic sale. Active negotiations. No nuances
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
154 m²
€ 58,577
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 23,431
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
61 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 17,213
Share ( 3/8 ) in a two-room apartment, g. Brest, st. Moscow, 2007, 9/9 b / w frame + block, …
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 35,146
 For sale 2 x bedroom apartment in the city center for withdrawal to non-residential fu…
Cottage in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
234 m²
€ 446,087
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany: & nbsp; Level 2, built in 20…
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 24/25 Floor
€ 65,417
Apartment in the house « Berlin » in the residential quarter « Western Europe ». The deadlin…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 10/14 Floor
€ 58,397
For sale 2-room apartment in Vesnyanka on Lesya Ukrainka street. The apartment is currently …
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 43,257
For sale 3 bedroom apartment of improved layout in a brick house at Ostrovsky 36. The apartm…
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
104 m²
€ 54,071

