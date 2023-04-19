Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Jalizauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Jalizauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Jalizava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Jalizava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,398

Properties features in Jalizauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
