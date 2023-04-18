Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 room apartmentin Lycavicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lycavicy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,900
Four-room apartment in the village of Lycevichi. Address: ah. Lycevichi ✔ ĽAgrogorodok is lo…
Housein Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 13,273
Housein Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 4,577
House in & nbsp; Royal Village - unique home location 500 m from the Narochanka river Myadel…
Housein Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus
210 m²
€ 50,345

