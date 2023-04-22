Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Iwye District, Belarus

Iujeuski sielski Saviet
4
Ejhierdauski sielski Saviet
1
Jraciskauski sielski Saviet
1
Lieliukinski sielski Saviet
1
Lipniskauski sielski Saviet
1
Subotnicki sielski Saviet
1
9 properties total found
House in Ejhierdy, Belarus
House
Ejhierdy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 21,628
House in Moryna, Belarus
House
Moryna, Belarus
38 m²
€ 9,913
An excellent house in a quiet, picturesque place right on the Neman River. The house is in g…
House in Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
172 m²
€ 8,111
For sale residential building with a total living area of 103.9 m2 with a terrace of 8 m2 . …
House in Subotniki, Belarus
House
Subotniki, Belarus
92 m²
€ 27,036
House in Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 5,407
Hot offer! House for sale in Ivievsky p - no ( d. Krivichi ). The house is located almost on…
House in Liapieski, Belarus
House
Liapieski, Belarus
90 m²
€ 27,036
House in Lieliukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieliukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 15,230
A house with all the comforts in a farm-like town is sold. Completely renovated and moderniz…
House in Lipnishki, Belarus
House
Lipnishki, Belarus
130 m²
€ 27,036
Total area 130, living 83, kitchen 11 meters. Five rooms, bathroom, heating and pantry. Ther…
House in Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iujeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
Price on request
The rural house for the fisherman on the river bank! Row Neman House для  for the f…

