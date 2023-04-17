Houses for sale in Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
Housein Kamien, Belarus
House
Kamien, Belarus
52 m²
€ 7,283
Residential building for sale in the village. Stone. Minsk region, Volozhansky district…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 14,566
A solid, strong house for sale in the village. Dynova. Minsk region, Volozhansky distri…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 32,682
House for sale in d. Yavnovichi! Address: d. Yavnevichi ⁇ 知In which house you will live: …
Housein Kamien, Belarus
House
Kamien, Belarus
25 m²
€ 8,821
House with a plot in the village of Kamen Address: d. Stone, st. Pervomaiskaya  武…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 36,324
Residential building for sale in d. Suites, 45 km from MKAD; Suitable for year-round living;…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 17,297
An excellent plot with a house for sale in the village of Kurduna, Volozhinsky district, Min…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 12,290
Residential building for sale in d. Suits. The town is big enough, there is a school and a k…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 75,561
&lldquo; I want to build a house where the stars are nearby, To embrace the vast world with …
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 40,967
For sale is a house on the banks of the picturesque Isloch River, surrounded by a forest. Th…

