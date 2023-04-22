Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Ilya, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ilya, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,143
➜ Comfortable apartment with a well-thought-out layout and repair will allow you to check in…
4 room apartment in Partyzanski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Partyzanski, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 19,826
 

Properties features in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

