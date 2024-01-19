Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Ikanskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ikanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Hancevichi, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hancevichi, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/2
   Urgent!    2-room apartment for renovation! A village with excellent infrastructure for a…
€9,743
