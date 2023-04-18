Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Krupki District
  5. Ihruskauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Uznack, Belarus
House
Uznack, Belarus
182 m²
€ 41,191
An exchange for an apartment in Minsk is possible! Sale of a picturesque manor with a buildi…

Properties features in Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir