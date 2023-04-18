Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Krupki District
  5. Ihruskauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Uznack, Belarus
House
Uznack, Belarus
182 m²
€ 41,191
An exchange for an apartment in Minsk is possible! Sale of a picturesque manor with a buildi…
3 room apartmentin Kamienka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamienka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 10,984
3 room apartmentin Uznack, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uznack, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 182 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 41,191
Sale of a picturesque manor with a building of 2013 built, a bathhouse, a recreation area, a…

