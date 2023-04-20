Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Astravyets District
  5. Hudahajski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 40,000
Cottagein Ratomka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
257 m²
Price on request
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful & nbsp; place, b…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,615
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Mitskevich, 1984, 5/5 brick, 33.9 / 33.1 / 18.6 / 6.3, se…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 11/25 Floor
€ 109,256
Apartment in the multifunctional complex « Chelyuskintsev Park » by ACTION!!!  Apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 35,535
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Molodogvardeiskaya, 1997, 6/9 brick, 45.1 / 43.0 / 23.4 /…
2 room apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 46,788
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 47,380
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,501
Part of the house for sale in Balice. Separate entrance. In good condition. There is gas, wa…
Cottagein cackava, Belarus
Cottage
cackava, Belarus
367 m²
€ 220,954
Stylish two-level cottage near the Bird River Address: ah. Chachkovo, st. Sunny 武Double-dec…
4 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 111 m² 15/18 Floor
€ 341,682
3 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 35,991
2 room apartmentin Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 39,180
➜ Dual-room apartment in the very center of Soligorsk Address: Soligorsk, st. Lenin, d. 25 …

