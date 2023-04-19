Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 10,843
Cozy and comfortable house for sale in Zagorovshchina 15 km from. Slutsk in the Slutsk direc…
Housein Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,754
Sale of the house at the Minsk region, Kopylsky district, Grozovsky s / s, d. Zagorovshchina…

