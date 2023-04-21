Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Skidzielski sielski Saviet
6
Dziatlava
5
Kvasouski sielski Saviet
5
Masty
5
Bielicki sielski Saviet
4
Byarozawka
4
Iujeuski sielski Saviet
4
Mirski sielski Saviet
4
8 properties total found
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
244 m²
€ 173,231
House in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 59,263
Cottage surrounded by pine berry-fungal forest. Quiet, environmentally friendly place with b…
Cottage in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 200,583
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
Apartment in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Apartment
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
161 m²
€ 109,409
Half of the two-story blocked house with a basement with its plot in Skidel is for sale. It …
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
250 m²
€ 181,437
Cozy & nbsp; house with & nbsp; terrace in a picturesque place. Year of construction 2004. &…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
234 m²
€ 200,583
For sale 8-room residential building with engineering communications on the lake, farm, dist…
House in Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 44,675
Beautiful house in a quiet, quiet place. Asphalt entrance to the house. Near the city. The h…
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
284 m²
Price on request
This amazing house, located in one of the best areas of the city, will not leave indifferent…

