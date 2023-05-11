Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hradno
73
Lida
37
Padlabienski sielski Saviet
26
Kapciouski sielski Saviet
22
Slonim
20
Vawkavysk
18
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet
12
Abuchauski sielski Saviet
10
Show more
7 properties total found
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
Area 183 m²
€ 100,158
Sale of a 2-story house in the South. All amenities. The house has a bathhouse with a swimmi…
House in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
€ 59,184
Cottage surrounded by pine berry-fungal forest. Quiet, environmentally friendly place with b…
Cottage in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 200,317
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 250 m²
€ 181,195
Cozy & nbsp; house with & nbsp; terrace in a picturesque place. Year of construction 2004. &…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
Area 234 m²
€ 200,317
For sale 8-room residential building with engineering communications on the lake, farm, dist…
House in Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
€ 44,616
Beautiful house in a quiet, quiet place. Asphalt entrance to the house. Near the city. The h…
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
Area 284 m²
Price on request
This amazing house, located in one of the best areas of the city, will not leave indifferent…

