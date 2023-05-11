Belarus
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus
Hradno
73
Lida
37
Padlabienski sielski Saviet
26
Kapciouski sielski Saviet
22
Slonim
20
Vawkavysk
18
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet
12
Abuchauski sielski Saviet
10
Aziorski sielski Saviet
10
Kvasouski sielski Saviet
9
Skidzieĺ
8
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet
7
Hozski sielski Saviet
7
Lunnienski sielski Saviet
7
Hancarski sielski Saviet
6
Bielicki sielski Saviet
3
Masty
3
Navahrudak
3
Shchuchyn
3
Smarhon
3
House
House
Hradno, Belarus
183 m²
€ 100,158
Sale of a 2-story house in the South. All amenities. The house has a bathhouse with a swimmi…
House
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 59,184
Cottage surrounded by pine berry-fungal forest. Quiet, environmentally friendly place with b…
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 200,317
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
250 m²
€ 181,195
Cozy & nbsp; house with & nbsp; terrace in a picturesque place. Year of construction 2004. &…
House
Aziory, Belarus
234 m²
€ 200,317
For sale 8-room residential building with engineering communications on the lake, farm, dist…
House
Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 44,616
Beautiful house in a quiet, quiet place. Asphalt entrance to the house. Near the city. The h…
House
Hradno, Belarus
284 m²
Price on request
This amazing house, located in one of the best areas of the city, will not leave indifferent…
Search using the map