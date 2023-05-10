Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District

Pool Residential properties for sale in Grodno District, Belarus

Padlabienski sielski Saviet
26
Kapciouski sielski Saviet
22
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet
15
Abuchauski sielski Saviet
12
Aziorski sielski Saviet
10
Kvasouski sielski Saviet
9
Skidzieĺ
9
Hozski sielski Saviet
7
4 properties total found
House in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
€ 59,281
Apartment in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Apartment
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Area 161 m²
€ 109,442
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 250 m²
€ 181,492
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
Area 234 m²
€ 200,644

