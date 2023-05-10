Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Grodno District, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Apartment
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Area 161 m²
€ 109,442

Properties features in Grodno District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir