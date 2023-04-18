Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hreski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Hresk, Belarus
House
Hresk, Belarus
74 m²
€ 27,461
Residential building for sale 74 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. New project for the d…
Housein Hresk, Belarus
House
Hresk, Belarus
96 m²
€ 15,561
Housein Hreski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hreski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,492
House for sale in the village of Borok Slutsky district. On the site: household buildings, w…
Housein Hresk, Belarus
House
Hresk, Belarus
60 m²
€ 3,845
For sale a residential building-delivery from a beam near Slutsk to agh. Gresk. Rooms: 26.6…

Properties features in Hreski sielski Saviet, Belarus

