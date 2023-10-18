Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Hreski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hreski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows in Hresk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows
Hresk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 2-bedroom apartment in ag. Gresk.  The apartment is located on the 2 floor of a 2-s…
€18,916

Properties features in Hreski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir