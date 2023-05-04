Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Ashmyany District
  5. Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
603 m²
€ 13,552
Residential building for sale (former school building) in d. Big Vojshnariki. Brest region.,…

Properties features in Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir