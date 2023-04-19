Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Hradzianski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Kamienicy, Belarus
House
Kamienicy, Belarus
44 m²
€ 6,287
If you are tired of the bustle of the city, noise and want to enjoy nature, clean air, then …
Housein Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,023
Housein Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 27,335
Good location at home. Plot of 25 acres (fenced around the perimeter). House is a brick. hea…

Properties features in Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir