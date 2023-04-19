Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Hradzianski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Kamienicy, Belarus
House
Kamienicy, Belarus
44 m²
€ 6,287
If you are tired of the bustle of the city, noise and want to enjoy nature, clean air, then …
Housein Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,023
Housein Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 27,335
Good location at home. Plot of 25 acres (fenced around the perimeter). House is a brick. hea…

