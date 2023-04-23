Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Lepiel District
  5. Horski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Horski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Horski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Horski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 13,518
For sale a good and clean one-bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor of a 5-story panel …

Properties features in Horski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir