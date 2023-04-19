Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Horki District
  5. Horki
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Horki, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Horki, Belarus
House
Horki, Belarus
82 m²
€ 17,312
Half house for sale at Anton Chekhov street. On a plot of 8.7 acres there is a half house at…
Housein Horki, Belarus
House
Horki, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,956
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir