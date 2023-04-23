Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Homyel District, Belarus

Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet
8
Ulukauski sielski Saviet
5
Babovicki sielski Saviet
4
conkauski sielski Saviet
3
Hrabauski sielski Saviet
3
Jarominski sielski Saviet
3
Pakaliubicki sielski Saviet
3
Ciarenicki sielski Saviet
2
43 properties total found
House in Rudnemarimonovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Rudnemarimonovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 28,387
House in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 21,178
House in Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 16,221
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 14,870
House is standing outside the city, Often a lot is melting, But they think that luck, Who ha…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 28,387
In ST, a house with a land plot is sold 6 kilometers from Crystal. Strong two-story house ma…
House in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,884
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 18,024
House for sale in a suburb of Gomel in the village of Uza. It is within walking distance of …
House in Ciarenicy, Belarus
House
Ciarenicy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 24,332
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House in Pakaliubicy, Belarus
House
Pakaliubicy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 17,123
A house with a good plot in the agro-town Pokolyuichi ( 3 km from Gomel ), the most ideal op…
House in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 67,589
We will help to profitably sell YOUR real estate. LLC « Real Estate Agency « KUB » Special p…
House in Karaniouka, Belarus
House
Karaniouka, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,111
For sale a country house in good condition. The house is block, insulated, all new PVC windo…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 76,601
House in Sieuruki, Belarus
House
Sieuruki, Belarus
258 m²
€ 121,660
For sale brick house in the resort area ( 1 km from Gomel ) to the village of Sevruki. Near …
Cottage in conki, Belarus
Cottage
conki, Belarus
116 m²
€ 135,178
A cozy, modern cottage for sale on a beautiful site in the very center of the resort area "G…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 22,530
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
98 m²
€ 40,553
Sale of the house in a / g Krasny on the street. Lenin. The house is in good condition, stro…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 40,553
Urgent sale of a house intended for year-round living. The house is located on the banks of …
House in Jaromina, Belarus
House
Jaromina, Belarus
88 m²
€ 19,826
House in Rassvietauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rassvietauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 5,407
House in Prybar, Belarus
House
Prybar, Belarus
78 m²
€ 15,771
House in Biarozki, Belarus
House
Biarozki, Belarus
23 m²
€ 6,759
House in Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 14,419
Crush in the Choice in an environmentally friendly place, call now!   A cozy brick…
House in Uryckaje, Belarus
House
Uryckaje, Belarus
116 m²
€ 34,245
The sale of an unfinished residential building is made of 250 mm galvanized log in complianc…
House in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 6,308
Sale of ST Berezka-1 summer house on a plot of 7.4 thousand. The perfect location of this pl…
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 40,553
House with a good plot in p. The ( 2 km proletarian from Gomel ) is the most ideal option fo…
House in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 m²
€ 3,605
Plot in ST & laquo; Metallurg-4 & raquo; ( 4 hundred ) with a small house 7m2 from Gomel 9km…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 18,925
For sale two-story brick house in ST & Laquo; Dorozhnik DST-2 & Raquo; ( Direction d.Chkalov…
House in Jaromina, Belarus
House
Jaromina, Belarus
83 m²
€ 34,245
Spacious house in an agricultural town with developed infrastructure and located within the …

Properties features in Homyel District, Belarus

