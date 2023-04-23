Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Homel Region
Homyel District
Houses
Houses for sale in Homyel District, Belarus
House
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Rudnemarimonovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 28,387
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 21,178
House
Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 16,221
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 14,870
House is standing outside the city, Often a lot is melting, But they think that luck, Who ha…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 28,387
In ST, a house with a land plot is sold 6 kilometers from Crystal. Strong two-story house ma…
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,884
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 18,024
House for sale in a suburb of Gomel in the village of Uza. It is within walking distance of …
House
Ciarenicy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 24,332
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House
Pakaliubicy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 17,123
A house with a good plot in the agro-town Pokolyuichi ( 3 km from Gomel ), the most ideal op…
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 67,589
We will help to profitably sell YOUR real estate. LLC « Real Estate Agency « KUB » Special p…
House
Karaniouka, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,111
For sale a country house in good condition. The house is block, insulated, all new PVC windo…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 76,601
House
Sieuruki, Belarus
258 m²
€ 121,660
For sale brick house in the resort area ( 1 km from Gomel ) to the village of Sevruki. Near …
Cottage
conki, Belarus
116 m²
€ 135,178
A cozy, modern cottage for sale on a beautiful site in the very center of the resort area "G…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 22,530
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
98 m²
€ 40,553
Sale of the house in a / g Krasny on the street. Lenin. The house is in good condition, stro…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 40,553
Urgent sale of a house intended for year-round living. The house is located on the banks of …
House
Jaromina, Belarus
88 m²
€ 19,826
House
Rassvietauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 5,407
House
Prybar, Belarus
78 m²
€ 15,771
House
Biarozki, Belarus
23 m²
€ 6,759
House
Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 14,419
Crush in the Choice in an environmentally friendly place, call now! A cozy brick…
House
Uryckaje, Belarus
116 m²
€ 34,245
The sale of an unfinished residential building is made of 250 mm galvanized log in complianc…
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 6,308
Sale of ST Berezka-1 summer house on a plot of 7.4 thousand. The perfect location of this pl…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 40,553
House with a good plot in p. The ( 2 km proletarian from Gomel ) is the most ideal option fo…
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 m²
€ 3,605
Plot in ST & laquo; Metallurg-4 & raquo; ( 4 hundred ) with a small house 7m2 from Gomel 9km…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 18,925
For sale two-story brick house in ST & Laquo; Dorozhnik DST-2 & Raquo; ( Direction d.Chkalov…
House
Jaromina, Belarus
83 m²
€ 34,245
Spacious house in an agricultural town with developed infrastructure and located within the …
