Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Homyel District, Belarus

conkauski sielski Saviet
1
Pakaliubicki sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in conki, Belarus
Cottage
conki, Belarus
116 m²
€ 135,178
A cozy, modern cottage for sale on a beautiful site in the very center of the resort area "G…
Cottage in Pakaliubicy, Belarus
Cottage
Pakaliubicy, Belarus
220 m²
€ 129,771
Spacious & nbsp; two-story & nbsp; cottage & nbsp; in Pocolye & nbsp; on the street Serkova …

Properties features in Homyel District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir