Apartments for sale in Homyel District, Belarus

Urycki sielski Saviet
7
conkauski sielski Saviet
3
Babovicki sielski Saviet
2
Jarominski sielski Saviet
2
Prybarski sielski Saviet
1
15 properties total found
Apartment in Jaromina, Belarus
Apartment
Jaromina, Belarus
94 m²
€ 7,209
2 room apartment in Pijanier, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pijanier, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,913
2 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 19,826
2 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 39,652
A unique offer of 2 in 1 on the real estate market for lovers and cities and cottages! Gomel…
1 room apartment in Babovicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,913
Welcome to this cozy and bright 1-room apartment on the second floor of a two-story brick ho…
2 room apartment in conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,530
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
2 room apartment in conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,530
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
2 room apartment in Babovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 16,221
2 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 39,652
A unique offer of 2 in 1 on the real estate market for lovers and cities and cottages! In a …
2 room apartment in conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 25,233
2 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/9 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,091
4 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 33,344
4 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 33,344
4 room apartment in Jaromina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Jaromina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 31,541
We sell a warm brick house in the very center of Eremino on Novaya Street. Within walking di…

Properties features in Homyel District, Belarus

