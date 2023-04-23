Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Homel Region
Homyel District
Residential properties for sale in Homyel District, Belarus
Urycki sielski Saviet
9
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet
8
Babovicki sielski Saviet
6
conkauski sielski Saviet
6
Jarominski sielski Saviet
5
Ulukauski sielski Saviet
5
Hrabauski sielski Saviet
3
Pakaliubicki sielski Saviet
3
Prybarski sielski Saviet
3
Ciarenicki sielski Saviet
2
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
2
Ziabrauski sielski Saviet
2
Ciaruchski sielski Saviet
1
Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet
1
Rudnemarimonovskiy selskiy Sovet
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
58 properties total found
House
Rudnemarimonovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 28,387
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 21,178
Apartment
Jaromina, Belarus
94 m²
€ 7,209
2 room apartment
Pijanier, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 9,913
House
Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 16,221
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 19,826
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 14,870
House is standing outside the city, Often a lot is melting, But they think that luck, Who ha…
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 39,652
A unique offer of 2 in 1 on the real estate market for lovers and cities and cottages! Gomel…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 28,387
In ST, a house with a land plot is sold 6 kilometers from Crystal. Strong two-story house ma…
1 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 9,913
Welcome to this cozy and bright 1-room apartment on the second floor of a two-story brick ho…
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 22,530
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 22,530
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,884
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 18,024
House for sale in a suburb of Gomel in the village of Uza. It is within walking distance of …
House
Ciarenicy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 24,332
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House
Pakaliubicy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 17,123
A house with a good plot in the agro-town Pokolyuichi ( 3 km from Gomel ), the most ideal op…
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 67,589
We will help to profitably sell YOUR real estate. LLC « Real Estate Agency « KUB » Special p…
House
Karaniouka, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,111
For sale a country house in good condition. The house is block, insulated, all new PVC windo…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 76,601
House
Sieuruki, Belarus
258 m²
€ 121,660
For sale brick house in the resort area ( 1 km from Gomel ) to the village of Sevruki. Near …
Cottage
conki, Belarus
116 m²
€ 135,178
A cozy, modern cottage for sale on a beautiful site in the very center of the resort area "G…
2 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 16,221
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 22,530
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 39,652
A unique offer of 2 in 1 on the real estate market for lovers and cities and cottages! In a …
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
98 m²
€ 40,553
Sale of the house in a / g Krasny on the street. Lenin. The house is in good condition, stro…
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 40,553
Urgent sale of a house intended for year-round living. The house is located on the banks of …
House
Jaromina, Belarus
88 m²
€ 19,826
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 25,233
Properties features in Homyel District, Belarus
